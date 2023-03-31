Wargame SITREP 230331 N4 Supply – Not singing yet with Song for War: Mediterranean Theater (Invicta Rex Games)

I am a bit disappointed that Song for War: Mediterranean Theater from Invicta Rex Games failed to meet it’s Kickstarter funding goal. When I look at the whole situation I can’t blame Invicta Rex for they did their part and designed a good looking game. More than a few commentators on the campaign complained about the price, somewhat unjustly so in my opinion.

Post mortem

In an email to backers, Invicta Rex discussed some of the way ahead as this campaign closed out:

Your commitment, enthusiasm for the game, and ideas have been inspiring and insightful. As we look to re-launch, areas for further analysis based on your suggestions include: · Design elements: Including unit silhouettes on tiles, the role and number of plastic pieces, and sticking to our guns on the core visual design and colors. · Additional scenarios: In a prior update, we shared early plans for adding shorter scenarios (1-2 hours in length), including some before Operation Torch. We’ll keep going. · Reward levels and price: We will explore different reward levels and price impacts based on ongoing feedback. All suggestions welcome. · Funding goal: Some backers have suggested a lower funding goal. With 450+ wood pieces, supply chain costs where they are, and manufacturer thresholds, there’s a lot to consider. We will explore options while keeping component quality and game play top of mind. Update #3

Based on the response to the last suggestion listed above, it appears that Invicta Rex is somewhat conservative in their financial approach. I think many gamers forget all too often that for the vast majority of game publishers it is a hobby and often not a well-paying profession. Some publishers are comfortable putting a vast personal stake into getting their game published while others are not so. As a family man I certainly identify with, and support, the latter position.

Many commentators praised the aesthetics of the game yet balked at the price. For $99 this is what the Kickstarter campaign said you would get:

Compare this to a current darling of the wargame aesthetics community, Undaunted: Stalingrad (David Thompson & Trevor Benjamin, Opsrey Games, 2022). The components list of this $120 retail game is “375 cards, 129 map tiles, 204 tokens, 4 dice, [and] 4 booklets.” For all the noise I hear about how wargames need to “express themselves” using different aesthetics and not the same-old tired hex & counter with combat results table (Oh, so yesterday!) I have to wonder where those gamers were for this campaign.

Circle the wagons in DC

This coming weekend I’m headed to the small Circle DC convention in…Washington, DC. Invicta Rex is supposed to be present and I look forward to seeing Song for War in person. I also look forward to hearing about relaunch plans, but hope that any relaunch doesn’t sacrifice the aesthetics of the game nor place an undue financial burden on the Invicta Rex staff.

