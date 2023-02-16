TTRPG Roll 23-13: My RPGGeek Top 10

I recently (re)discovered my my profile over at RPGGeek and was surprised at just how out-of-date it was. To be honest, I don’t spend lots of time using RPGGeek as I find it very difficult to navigate; if you ever thought BoardGameGeek was esoterically organized don’t look at what passes as a “system” on the RPG side.
One of the first actions I took was to update my Top 10 portion of my profile.
That Traveller (Classic) in my Hot 10 list is actually Classic Traveller (Facsimile Edition) which I can’t find in the database. I took a stab at adding it to the database but contributing an RPG item requires extensive knowledge of so many other parts of the database (like existing genres or systems or more) that I frankly just gave up.
Acquisitions
I did take in a few new items in the past two weeks.
- Burst Transmissions Compendium by Michael Brown is a compilation of house rules for Classic Traveller or Cepheus Engine
- Hostile Situation Report #6: Hunted by Pau Elliott at Zozer is for Hostile but of course can be ported to ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game too
- Roosevelt-class Intercept Destroyer is another ship supplement for The Clement Sector setting from Independence Games that uses the Cepheus Engine rules.
Feature image courtesy RMN via RPGGeek
