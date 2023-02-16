RockyMountainNavyLeave a Comment on TTRPG Roll 23-13: My RPGGeek Top 10

I recently (re)discovered my my profile over at RPGGeek and was surprised at just how out-of-date it was. To be honest, I don’t spend lots of time using RPGGeek as I find it very difficult to navigate; if you ever thought BoardGameGeek was esoterically organized don’t look at what passes as a “system” on the RPG side.

One of the first actions I took was to update my Top 10 portion of my profile.

As of February 11, 2023

That Traveller (Classic) in my Hot 10 list is actually Classic Traveller (Facsimile Edition) which I can’t find in the database. I took a stab at adding it to the database but contributing an RPG item requires extensive knowledge of so many other parts of the database (like existing genres or systems or more) that I frankly just gave up.

Acquisitions

I did take in a few new items in the past two weeks.

Feature image courtesy RMN via RPGGeek

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

