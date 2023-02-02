Wargame SITREP 230202 N5 Plans: A PRC-Canada wargame connection you don’t want to see

Somehow I don’t think this is the publicity our very own Canadian wargame practitioner Rex Brynen from McGill University (who runs the most excellent PAXSIMS website) wants to see:

Canadian universities have for years collaborated with a top Chinese army scientific institution on hundreds of advanced-technology research projects, generating knowledge that can help drive China’s defence sector in cutting-edge, high-tech industries. Researchers at 50 Canadian universities, including the University of Waterloo, University of Toronto, University of British Columbia and McGill University, have conducted and published joint scientific papers from 2005 to 2022 with scientists connected to China’s military, according to research provided to The Globe and Mail by U.S. strategic intelligence company Strider Technologies Inc. “Canadian universities conducting joint research with Chinese military scientists,” The Globe and Mail, 30 Jan 2023

Yup…bad when the intelligence services get involved: “The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has warned that Beijing is increasingly using joint academic research programs to obtain innovative science and technology for economic and military advantage.”

What’s worse? Wargames are being abused!

In 2021, a group of scientists from both universities published an epidemic model to analyze the spread of COVID-19. One of the Chinese authors, Yanghui Fu, has also conducted research on using artificial intelligence to wargame a “ship-defence scenario that includes multiple aircraft and ships.” “Canadian universities conducting joint research with Chinese military scientists,” The Globe and Mail, 30 Jan 2023

If you want to wargame a ship-defense scenario you can always use Harpoon V from the Admiralty Trilogy Group. But hey, now that I think about it, did you know ATG has translated Harpoon V into Chinese?

The Admiralty Trilogy Group (ATG) is pleased to announce that Harpoon V, its award-winning tactical modern naval game system, has been translated into the Chinese language. The initial release will consist of the rules book (“Yu Cha V”), the Player’s Handbook, which combines often-used tables and charts into a smaller booklet, and the Jumpstart and Expanded Critical Hit tables. The Jumpstart and Expanded Critical Hit Tables are both free .pdfs designed to introduce players to the game, and to speed play. Chang Lei, who recently joined ATG as Chinese-language editor, plans to translate other products for Harpoon, including America’s Navy, Russia’s Navy, America’s Aircraft, and Russia’s Aircraft, as well as upcoming titles like China’s Navy, and High Tide, second edition. Beyond these titles, Mr. Chang will also translate other games in the ATG system, such as Dawn of the Battleship, into Chinese. We are excited at the chance to connect with the large and active gaming community in China, and also expect that our interaction with them will improve the game for all players. The four Chinese-language titles are available as downloadable .pdfs at the WargameVault. Print versions of the rules and handbook will be available after the standard approval/proof process by the printer. Email us with questions or suggestions at adtrgroup@aol.com. See our tactical naval game system at the WargameVault. Visit the Admiralty Trilogy Group Facebook page, our Groups.io page (AdmiraltyTrilogy@groups.io), or our Discord Group (https://discord.gg/t7pekGk). “Harpoon V Chinese Translation,” ATG Press Release, 23 April 2021

I’m guessing ATG has a fan base over in the PRC that is so interested in the game they are working on AI to help players, eh?

I mean, that must be the real reason, right?

