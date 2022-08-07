SundaySummary – Long ago Midway, Black Shoes, and Seconds to Die #wargame #militarybooks

Wargame
New Arrival – C.V.: A Game of the Battle of Midway, 1942 designed by S. Craig Taylor, Yaquinto Publications, Inc., 1979. I have long owned a copy of the 1977 Battleline edition of Flat Top by Mr. Taylor and played CV using a copy a friend had in the early 1980’s but I have not owned my own copy…until now.
Books
To go along with the wargame CV I picked up a copy of Black Shoe Carrier Admiral: Frank Jack Fletcher at Coral Sea, Midway, and Guadalcanal by John Lundstrom (Naval Institute Press, 2006). I was motivated to buy this book because Jonathan Parshall, co-author of the seminal Battle of Midway book Shattered Sword: The Untold Story of the Battle of Midway (Potomac Books, 2005) uses Lundstrom to reconsider the battle in the article “What WAS Nimitz Thinking?” for The Naval War College Review (Vol. 75, Nr. 2, Spring 2022). There is a wargame angle to the story which I am writing up for Armchair Dragoons.
The other new book this week is 7 Seconds to Die: A Military Analysis of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War and The Future of Warfighting (Casemate Publishers, 2022) by John Antal (Colonel, U.S. Army, Ret.) which is less about the actual war and more about that future. A very interesting (short) book that again has a wargaming connection.
I’ll be interested to see what you make of 7 seconds to die.
Cheers,
Pete.
Presents new challenges for serious wargame design. Antal’s concept of “masking” is very important and something wargames need to work on.