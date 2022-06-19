#SundaySummary – “All the News That’s Fit to Print” in Paper Wars Nr. 101 from @compassgamesllc

~ RockyMountainNavy

Wargaming

This week saw the arrival of two new wargames; Case Geld: The Axis Invasion of North America, 1945-46 by designer Ty Bomba found inside the latest edition (Nr. 101) of Paper Wars: The Journal of Compass Games and The Siege of Mantua by designer Amabel Holland from Hollandspiele. I’m going to address the wargames in later posts, but for today I want to talk about the latest Paper Wars.

As the title says, Paper Wars is focused on Compass Games and serves as the “house organ” for the publisher. This often is a red flag for me because a publication that is hyper-focused on a single publisher means I find only a few games of interest in the magazine. Paper Wars Nr. 101 has proven to be a bit different:

Looking at the next few issues of Paper Wars, the wargame titles don’t really grab me. Maybe I got lucky this time and finally found an issue that has both a wargame of interest and interesting articles.

