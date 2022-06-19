SundaySummary – “All the News That’s Fit to Print” in Paper Wars Nr. 101 from @compassgamesllc

Wargaming

This week saw the arrival of two new wargames; Case Geld: The Axis Invasion of North America, 1945-46 by designer Ty Bomba found inside the latest edition (Nr. 101) of Paper Wars: The Journal of Compass Games and The Siege of Mantua by designer Amabel Holland from Hollandspiele. I’m going to address the wargames in later posts, but for today I want to talk about the latest Paper Wars.

As the title says, Paper Wars is focused on Compass Games and serves as the “house organ” for the publisher. This often is a red flag for me because a publication that is hyper-focused on a single publisher means I find only a few games of interest in the magazine. Paper Wars Nr. 101 has proven to be a bit different:

The Editorial offers several useful book recommendations to support the alternate history game within

Designer Adam Starkweather’s “Designer’s Response” article about his game Fulda Gap: The Battle for the Center (Modern War: Volume One) was just enough to make me go back and look at this title that I have casually brushed past before (and at $149 retail will be forced to pass by again…)

was just enough to make me go back and look at this title that I have casually brushed past before (and at $149 retail will be forced to pass by again…) Likewise, the After-Action Report for Triumph of the Will has me looking for a copy

has me looking for a copy Bruce Maxwell’s designer deep dive for NATO has me pulling out my older first-edition and looking at the entire game system again

has me pulling out my older first-edition and looking at the entire game system again Stephen Newberg’s designer deep dive for the new edition of Seapower & the State has me very excited

has me very excited Finally, the “Progress Report” page actually gives me news on two titles I have pre-ordered; Air & Amor: Operational Armored Warfare in Europe, Designer Signature Edition and Eastern Front Operational Battles may actually see my gaming table before the end of 2023!

Looking at the next few issues of Paper Wars, the wargame titles don’t really grab me. Maybe I got lucky this time and finally found an issue that has both a wargame of interest and interesting articles.

