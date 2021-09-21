JF-17 to Argentina? Cue HARPOON V #wargame scenarios!

Looks like admiraltytrilogy.com needs to get an updated HARPOON V #wargame module going….

News reports indicate that Argentina is interested in buying Pakistani/Chinese JF-17s.  This would certainly be an interesting development.

2 thoughts on “JF-17 to Argentina? Cue HARPOON V #wargame scenarios!

  1. I’ll believe it when I see them enter service. Every so often a news article about Argentina being interested in buying (insert B-tier jet here) happens, and every time it falls through.

