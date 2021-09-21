Looks like admiraltytrilogy.com needs to get an updated HARPOON V #wargame module going….
News reports indicate that Argentina is interested in buying Pakistani/Chinese JF-17s. This would certainly be an interesting development.
2 thoughts on “JF-17 to Argentina? Cue HARPOON V #wargame scenarios!”
I’ll believe it when I see them enter service. Every so often a news article about Argentina being interested in buying (insert B-tier jet here) happens, and every time it falls through.
I’ll also won’t beleive it until it happens…but in the meantime there is some good HARPOON V wargame scenario fodder here.