Rocky Reads for #FamilyFriday

If you’ll indulge me, I wish to do something a bit different for my Rocky Reads this week. It has to do with family and friends.

Some regular readers may recall I occasionally talk about Miss A, the young first-grader that Mrs. RockyMountainNavy tutors. I talked recently about how this past COVID year Mrs. RMN taught Miss A to read.

Take a look at this picture:

Miss A reading her book

That’s Miss A reading a special book which was a gift for her seventh birthday. As a matter of fact, it’s her book; as in the story is about “her” and friends around her. In this story she is a magical unicorn with an Aunt (Mrs. RMN), and friends with a boy unicorn (RockyMountainNavy Jr) and a girl unicorn (named after her best friend). In the story, Miss A gets to be the hero.

Look at that face. Can you see the magic and joy from her reading?

When I read for my Rocky Reads or History to Wargame I know I am reading to learn and understand more about history. I also know that when I read, the younger generation is watching. If they see my joy then they are more willing to try reading.

Miss A has been lucky this COVID year to have Mrs. RMN to teach her how to read. I hope we have given her a good start on life.

One can’t read enough.

Check out dinkleboo.com for personalized kids books. Well worth it.