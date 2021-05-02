Sunday Summary – Biting into new #boardgames but few #wargames

This week was more dedicated to family events than gaming, so no news on the wargame front. For boardgames, the new arrival this week was Bites (boardgametables.com, 2020). I picked this game up since they offered a coupon in honor of the game being nominated in the Golden Geek Game of the Year for Light Boardgame category. The RockyMountainBoys and I played. Bites is light and fast and it doesn’t take too much thinking (not very strategic). We decided it’s a good lite family game highly suitable to go on vacation where one doesn’t necessarily want a longer game but instead need shorter, engaging games. Last year the winning vacation games were Here to Slay (Unstable Games, 2020) and Fort (Leder Games, 2020). This year we’re likely to add Supercharged (Dietz Foundation, 2021) and Bites.

