#Unboxing Day – Buffalo Wings 2 – The Deluxe Reprint Edition (Against the Odds, 2020)

~ RockyMountainNavy

RockyMountainNavy, 21 January 2021 Against the Odds delivered on their Kickstarter for Buffalo Wings 2 – The Deluxe Reprint in early 2021. This title…

#Unboxing Day – Buffalo Wings 2 – The Deluxe Reprint Edition (Against the Odds, 2020)

Published by RockyMountainNavy

Wargame Grognard, Boardgamer, and Sci-Fi RPG playing since 1979.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s