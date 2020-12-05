ShelfieSaturday – My #wargame #boardgame collection (2020 Edition)

It’s not the best organized but it is MY collection. Here are a few ‘shelfie’ photos of my wargame / boardgame collection. As a general rule I do not ‘display’ games on the main levels of the house. This is a condition I set for myself; I don’t want to take space away from Mrs. RMN and her cherished displays (her china cabinet is very nice) or displace family pictures or the like. We also moved our library to the main floor so the books are prominently displayed.
I keep games in four locations; basement, family room, loft, and storage. You will be able to tell that games have to share space with our family’s plastic model hobby as well as toy storage; although my boys area older Mrs. RMN tutors younger students so we keep the toys on hand to encourage creative play for them.
Like many gamers
I have too many games I am challenged for storage. As you will quickly see, I need to double-stack many games to get them onto my allotted shelf space.
Let’s start with the WARGAMES!
At this point the collection starts to transition from wargames into boardgames….
Although most games are kept in the basement we do keep some upstairs. Most of these titles are used by Mrs. RMN and her students. We also keep one or two ‘hot’ family titles on hand here too.
Not shown is the medium cube box full of my Star Fleet Battles / Federation & Empire collection. Also not shown are several bookshelves of RPG’s and wargaming periodicals (from back when that was a thing).
A comment on the order of games; over the years I tried several different variations but finally settled on a scheme for my wargames of alphabetical by publisher then in order by stock number. I previously used a ‘by timeperiod’ arrangement but found it lacking. The order I have keeps the various publisher titles together (I find it easier to find a game that way) and then the stock number order shows a form of ‘history’ of my hobby. My boardgames are arranged in a somewhat random manner with Mrs. RMN’s student games earning a further set-aside so she (or her student) can quickly pick one when it’s needed.
The obligatory question that usually comes at this point is, “Are you going to get rid of anything/” Well, I have a few items noted as ‘For Trade’ in my BGG collection. This year I tried to use the BG Stats app to better track my plays across my entire collection. Maybe I will do some data analysis at the end of the year to try to make some ‘data driven’ decisions.
Wow, that is really a wonderful set of games! And indeed, space is challenge, always. I move like 1.5 year ago to new flat, planned space for my games and I am already at almost full capacity!
Thanks. After many years of stashing boardgames into dark corners of a basement Mrs RMN now talks of investing in better shelves like Kallax to better access games. I warn her it will take more wall space but she views the game collection like a library which need be accessible. Some day….
That is a glorious collection. I love how’re they’re not just showpieces, but getting used in play.
Thank you 🙏
What is that wooden item standing up? A Chinese Zheng instrument? Thanks for posting hi-res photos, I love shelfies, they often give great ides on new games I haven’t seen before. It’s also good to show the wife and say “see, my game collection is relatively small!” (PS: it didn’t work).
Kudos for the model kits. You can also estimate the age of your readers by those who know what a Kodak Carousel Slide Deck is…
🙂
It’s an old CD holder styled after a traditional Korean Gayageum. Strings long gone; looks like an instrument but really only storage.