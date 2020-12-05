ShelfieSaturday – My #wargame #boardgame collection (2020 Edition)

It’s not the best organized but it is MY collection. Here are a few ‘shelfie’ photos of my wargame / boardgame collection. As a general rule I do not ‘display’ games on the main levels of the house. This is a condition I set for myself; I don’t want to take space away from Mrs. RMN and her cherished displays (her china cabinet is very nice) or displace family pictures or the like. We also moved our library to the main floor so the books are prominently displayed.

I keep games in four locations; basement, family room, loft, and storage. You will be able to tell that games have to share space with our family’s plastic model hobby as well as toy storage; although my boys area older Mrs. RMN tutors younger students so we keep the toys on hand to encourage creative play for them.

Like many gamers I have too many games I am challenged for storage. As you will quickly see, I need to double-stack many games to get them onto my allotted shelf space.

Let’s start with the WARGAMES!

Wargame Shelf 1 Top – Arranged alphabetical by publisher then publication/stock #

Wargame Shelf 1 Middle 1

Wargame Shelf 1 Middle 2

Wargame Shelf 1 Bottom – Longer boxes and folio games

Wargame Shelf 2 Top – Includes several series collections (Yes, Root is a WARGAME)

At this point the collection starts to transition from wargames into boardgames….

Wargame / Boardgame Shelf 2 Middle & Bottom – ‘My’ boardgames

Family Boardgame Shelf

Although most games are kept in the basement we do keep some upstairs. Most of these titles are used by Mrs. RMN and her students. We also keep one or two ‘hot’ family titles on hand here too.

Living Room 1 – Mrs. RMN’s newest games for students

Living Room 2 – More student / family games and logic puzzles (hidden behind)

Loft 1 – Larger student / family boardgames, card games, and logic puzzles

Not shown is the medium cube box full of my Star Fleet Battles / Federation & Empire collection. Also not shown are several bookshelves of RPG’s and wargaming periodicals (from back when that was a thing).

A comment on the order of games; over the years I tried several different variations but finally settled on a scheme for my wargames of alphabetical by publisher then in order by stock number. I previously used a ‘by timeperiod’ arrangement but found it lacking. The order I have keeps the various publisher titles together (I find it easier to find a game that way) and then the stock number order shows a form of ‘history’ of my hobby. My boardgames are arranged in a somewhat random manner with Mrs. RMN’s student games earning a further set-aside so she (or her student) can quickly pick one when it’s needed.

The obligatory question that usually comes at this point is, “Are you going to get rid of anything/” Well, I have a few items noted as ‘For Trade’ in my BGG collection. This year I tried to use the BG Stats app to better track my plays across my entire collection. Maybe I will do some data analysis at the end of the year to try to make some ‘data driven’ decisions.