Brant, the Regimental Commander* over at Armchair Dragoons, invited me to another podcast discussion. Mentioned in Dispatches Season 5 Episode 13 covered What is a ‘wargame?”

Yeah, like we’re gonna decide anything!

I’ll have more thoughts coming later but for now enjoy the podcast!

*If Brant is the Regimental Commander does that make him a Brevet Colonel? That could explain some of the “chaos” in the episodes as it ‘obviously’ stems from Colonel Has Another Outstanding Suggestion.