Beautiful & Affordable #Boardgame #Wargame Accessory – @BBOPokerTables World Traveler Game Mat

SINCE forever the dining table in the RockyMountainNavy home has served as the play area for our Family Game Night. As much as I would like a true gaming table it doesn’t fit our lifestyle. Instead, we recently bought a new traditonal dining table and I wanted to do something to protect the tabletop finish. I looked around at some places and finally decided to buy the BBO Poker World Traveler Portable Poker and Game Mat for 8 Players.

Wow, does the World Traveler design look nice on the table! It’s hard to describe (and my photos are not professional by any measure) but we all agree it looks much better in person than in the photos. I think it has to do with the subtlety of the map; in the photos the map is very recognizable but in person it is much more subdued.

I am also very pleased with the BBO Poker construction; think of this game mat as an extra large mouse pad for it’s nice and thick. If (for some forsaken reason) I was rolling those heavy metal dice on this mat the table below would be just fine.

At 70″x35″ our BBO Poker World Traveler it is plenty big for us to play games on. Our old dining table was a bit small. Setting up a full game of Scythe (Stonemaier Games, 2016) or Terraforming Mars (Stronghold Games, 2016) was edge to edge (and then some). Since this game mat is oval it doesn’t go edge to edge on the table but it still has lots of real estate for gaming. Mrs. RMN also approves of the design; it doesn’t look like a poker mat.

I am very pleased with the quality and price. Highly recommended!

