Wargame SITREP 230716 N3 Ops – Series Play of Undaunted: Battle of Britain (Osprey Games, 2023)

Game: Undaunted: Battle of Britain (Designers David Thompson & Trever Benjamin, Osprey Games, 2023).

Scenario: “First Contact. The Battle of France. North France – 23 May 1940.”

Played on: July 15, 2023.

July 15, 2023. RAF : Played by RMN; 1x hit.

: Played by RMN; 1x hit. Luftwaffe (Winner): Played by RMN T; 3x hits. Heroic Contribution – Leopold Weber (BF-109E Yellow 2) with 2x hits.

Series Record: RMN T leads the Undaunted: Battle of Britain play series 1-0.

RMN T keeps up the “tradition” of beating up on Dad in wargames. Still learning the game so this fighter-only scenario is a good start. RAF lost one aircraft from each of three sections. RMN T admitted starting with no real strategy but, as always, ends up strategically playing cards in combinations that become unstoppable. In this case was able to string together two plays of Yellow 2 back-to-back for back-to-back hits. Total playing time including set-up, rules refresher, play, and tear-down was about 1 hour.

Feature image courtesy RMN

The opinions and views expressed in this blog are those of the author alone and are presented in a personal capacity. They do not necessarily represent the views of U.S. Navy or any other U.S. government Department, Agency, Office, or employer.

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0