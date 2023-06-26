TTRPG Roll 23-27 – Pirates Ahoy! Sighting Pirate Borg (Free League Publishing, 2023)

Review embargoes. Sometimes they are a pain.

Thanks to the assistance of Brant at Armchair Dragoons, I have the pdf for a new tabletop roleplaying game in hand, Pirate Borg from Free League Publishing. But I can’t tell you how much I really love it until September 19 (International Talk Like A Pirate Day).

PIRATE BORG is a scurvy-ridden, rules light, art heavy tabletop RPG. Inspired by history, fantasy, horror and rum. Your cutlass & flintlock won’t save you from the hordes of skeletons, the Kraken, or even your own crew. PIRATE BORG is a complete game based on and compatible with the award winning doom art-punk RPG MÖRK BORG using their incredible 3rd party license. But it’s also a tool kit. Most of the tables can be hacked and used with any tabletop RPG. This game is about being a greedy, filthy, scoundrel. Find a ship. Recruit some crew. Raid, pillage, plunder, and otherwise pilfer your weasley black guts out. Get a bigger ship. Kill some things. Upgrade your ship. Sneak into a fort. Raid a port. Acquire treasure. Bury said treasure. Become infamous. Search for someone else’s treasure. Flee in terror from unfathomable creatures from the deep. Drink all of the rum. Die on the high seas. Roll a new character and do it all again. Included in the 166 page book are 8 character classes, easy-to-learn naval combat rules, stats for 18 vessels, 80+ NPCs & monsters, 90+ system agnostic tables, and “The Curse of Skeleton Point”, a sandbox style adventure with 11 pirate-themed locations. The game is written and illustrated by Luke Stratton, also known as Limithron, who is known for his pirate-themed battle maps. The game will be printed and distributed by Free League Publishing (Mörk Borg, ALIEN RPG, Tales from the Loop RPG, The One Ring RPG) under the Free League Workshop sub-label for independently designed games. Pirate Borg, Free League Publishing

The artwork is…jaw-dropping.

When Free League said “rules-light” and “tool kit” they meant it. Undead pirates usually ain’t my gaming genre of choice but for this title I am making full sail to get this to the gaming table for a swashbuckling session with full broadsides of rum.

Strongly recommend a preorder…of the physical book because a screen doesn’t do credit to the tremendous illustrations.

Feature image courtesy Free League Publishing

The opinions and views expressed in this blog are those of the author alone and are presented in a personal capacity. They do not necessarily represent the views of U.S. Navy or any other U.S government Department, Agency, Office, or employer.

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0