TTRPG Roll 23-24 – Running with Misfit Mini Dice

I wrote before how I don’t feel the need to buy the specialty dice for Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game from Free League Publishing. That is, until I saw a set in the store.

“Gosh, you’ve… really got some nice toys here.” – Batty

I also picked up a second set of dice. From Fanroll and produced by Metallic Dice Games, Misfit Dice: Adopt a Misfit – Mini is a set of 12 assorted miniature dice. The poly bag says it contains “Two unique poly sets of mismatched mini dice.” Inside I found 2d4, 2d6, 2d8, 2d10, 2d12, 2d20, and 2d10%. Not a bad selection and none of the colors are excessively gaudy and unplayable.

“Welcome to the Island of Misfit Toys.”

The mini dice will be good for travel this summer.

