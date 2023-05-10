Boardgame Bulletin 23-13 – 2023 BoardGameGeek Golden Geek Award Wargame Winners

BoardGameGeek announced the 2023 winners of its 17th Annual Golden Geek Awards for best games of the year. My congratulations to all the winners, especially those in the wargame category.

Of course, the announcement was immediately followed by the inevitable “But that’s not a wargame!” accusations. Personally, I enjoyed reading the comments and watching the enlightening discussion (NOT!).

