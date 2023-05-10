Boardgame Bulletin 23-13 – 2023 BoardGameGeek Golden Geek Award Wargame Winners

BoardGameGeek announced the 2023 winners of its 17th Annual Golden Geek Awards for best games of the year. My congratulations to all the winners, especially those in the wargame category.
Of course, the announcement was immediately followed by the inevitable “But that’s not a wargame!” accusations. Personally, I enjoyed reading the comments and watching the enlightening discussion (NOT!).
What a buncha sour old coots we have living in the attic….
Attic? No, just BGG…
If I could be bothered, I would look around on Consimworld to see if there is more of the same… I know there would be on certain Facebook groups that I left quite some time ago.
The number of people who seem to think they are here to control and shape the sensibilities of others is mortifying… perhaps Mommy and Daddy paid too much attention to them as a child.
The irony of all is that it is usually the Grognard wargamer (or wargame practitioner) that is accused of not being inclusive when a simple glance-in-the-mirror by those who are dropping comments like this on BGG shows it is the “gamers” who are the least tolerant.
We couldn’t have had GamerGate without “gamers”.