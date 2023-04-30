Blog Report 23-7 – Wither Twitter

Whelp, not the news I wanted to read.

A more detailed explanation is available on the WordPress.com site:

Yeah, I see that Mastadon is there. I tried it but I found it…well…I don’t like it. For all the complaints about Twitter I feel that I have a well-curated feed that delivers to me what I desire while filtering out the unwanted. I don’t have that same feeling with Mastadon.

Maybe after Automattic gets the Mastadon feed going I will try it. The fact I cannot automatically feed Mastadon is certainly an impediment to me adopting it.

Then again…well…we’ll see.

Going forward, I guess the withering of Twittering means I have to add a new step in my “production process” which is to manually retweet content. That means it will likely be going up late in the day in the states (late night in Europe) but early evening on the west coast. Not the greatest of times for what I see as my core audiences. Sigh…

Feature image courtesy Pexels Free Images

