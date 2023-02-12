Blog Report 23-2: No Toots and Tweets?

In my Blog Report 23-1 I mentioned that I was looking into how to automatically post blog entries from my WordPress blog here to Mastodon but gave up upon discovering I could do so if I upgraded to a plan 5x more expensive! Well, it looks like getting my posts to Twitter, which is a free widget in WordPress Jetpack, may not be so easy in the future.

Why is Twitter changing the API? Techcruch tells us:

Yes, if the Twitter API is cut off from my blog I can always “go manual.” That is not as easy as it sounds and demands a whole new workflow. My blog is a work of passion, not a source of income, and the time I devote to it is limited by many life factors. I already decided that Mastodon isn’t worth it…now I likely have to make the same choice for Twitter.

I know there are more than a few out there who are saying, “Good riddance! We don’t need Elon and his stupid f*cking bird site!” Well, I hope you’re happy that all that anti-Musk rage is leading to decisions that hurt many others, like researchers, as Twitter tries to monetize the site:

The API changes will also have a disastrous impact on the research community. Currently, there are scores of journalists, nonprofits and academic institutions that use Twitter’s API to research misinformation, public health, education and numerous other issues. Requiring these researchers to pay could effectively end these projects, particularly for organizations that are smaller and not as well-funded. For now, it’s not clear if these organizations will have any other options available to them. “Twitter is shutting down its free API, here’s what’s going to break,” Endgadget, Karissa Bell, @karissabe, February 8, 2023 12:43 PM

In the meantime you can always follow my blog on WordPress (see the follow button below the post).

