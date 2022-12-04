SundaySummary – #WarChest Winter #Wargame Classic continues while more games “present” themselves @trevormbenjamin @djackthompson @Alderac @FreeLeaguePub @gmtgames @LnLPub #boardgame #ttrpg

War Chest Winter Classic

The RockyMountainNavy War Chest Winter Wargaming Series continued another for weekend with me facing off against RockyMountainNavy T twice. War Chest is designed by Trevor Benjamin and David Thompson and published by AEG (2018). We use the Draft System which sees eight unit cards randomly drawn and then players take turns drafting four units each (1-2-2-2-1 draft order) with the second drafter starting the game with the Initiative. The ever-changing draft picks means you have to try to find synergies “on the fly” with the units you draft and then campaign with.

Game 1

RMN T – Ensign, Royal Guard, Warrior Priests, Swordsmen

RMN – Knights, Archers, Cavalry, Scout

RMNT T loves the Marshall and Ensign as they both allow orders to other units at range. Even with that advantage I won this game 6-5 thanks in large part to the special ability of the Cavalry which can Move then Attack.

Game 2

RMN T – Knights, Crossbowman, Light Cavalry, Scouts

RMN – Berserkers, Footman, Cavalry, Mercenary

RMT pulled off the win 6-4 thanks to the speed of the Light Cavalry (Move two spaces) which allowed the unit to “end around” my right flank and get to a controlled area in my rear that I was unable to fall back on to protect fast enough.

Overall, RMN T remains slightly ahead of me so far this winter with his three (3) wins stacking up against my two (2).

Wargames/Boardgames/RPGs New Arrivals

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game (Free League Publishing, 2022)

FAB: Golan ’73 (GMT Games, 2016)

(GMT Games, 2016) Wings Over the Motherland (Clash of Arms, 2019)

(Clash of Arms, 2019) World at War ’85: Storming the Gap (Lock n’ Load Publishing, 2019)

At this point it appears that at least one and possibly as many as four wargames and a single boardgame could arrive before the end of the year. This does not account for any unknown-to-me game presents that may be stashed beneath the Christmas tree…

I also started working on my end-of-year postings to include by “By the Numbers” accounts and “of the Year” thoughts.

