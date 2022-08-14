SundaySummary – Death, Taxes, and…#boardgames?

Death and Taxes and Boardgame Markets

If you aren’t tracking the news already, the BoardGameGeek GeekMarket is dead. Yes, both the “Classic” and new “Beta” version. There has been lots of discussion on the BGG forums, so much so that many of the relevant threads are locked.

Behind the scenes, the story apparently is that BGG had issues with how to tax sales when buyers are purchasing from each other and “on honor” to pay a commission fee. As one friend of the blog explained the situation:

“Hey, here’s a new marketplace so the IRS doesn’t crawl up our ass”

“Hey y’all hated the IRS crawling up your asses in our new marketplace, so we’re shutting it down”

“Oh yeah, to keep the IRS off our backs, we’re shutting down the old marketplace, too, so good luck!”

Personally, I will miss the BGG GeekMarket. I did some buying and even a bit of selling there, and always was happy with the other folks I met. I lurk in a local flea market GeekList that I occasionally buy from but it’s not very good for wargame purchases. The part I will miss the most is the price history function. This loss seems to have generated lots of talk. My first reaction was horror but, after some further thought, I’m sure we will survive.

Wargames

New arrival: Aircraft & Missile data cards for Red Storm: Baltic Approaches (GMT Games, 2022). Includes Tomcats and Backfires and SRAMs (nuclear-capable). What’s not to love?

Produced by The Game Crafter

Family Gaming

RockyMountainNavy Jr. is off to college this week. This leaves just Mrs. RMN and RMN T at home (he works full-time locally). Thus, we face a sea-shift in our family gaming as it will be RMN T and myself for weekend gaming. This is not necessarily a bad thing as it means many more WARGAMES can land on the table. There are lots of Conflict of Heroes or Commands & Colors scenarios to work through, and many many more!

