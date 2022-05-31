ThreatTuesday – Russian Black Sea Fleet #Wargame Order of Battle for Harpoon 5 (admiraltytrilogy.com)

There seems to be plenty of talk about U.S. or NATO military involvement in breaking the de facto Russian naval blockade of Ukraine in the Black Sea. Now we have luminaries like RADM James Stavridis (U.S. Navy, Ret.) stating, “The democratic allies should explore an Operation Earnest Will-style approach. Simply allowing Putin to have his way on the high seas cannot continue.”

Bloomberg, May 29, 2022

As a wargamer, an essential element for a designing a wargame is the order of battle. So just what is the OOB for the Russian Black Sea Fleet? Enter @Torger78 on Twitter:

OSINT for the Naval Wargamer

An updated full size graphic is found below. Ship characteristics can be found in The Russian Navy from Admiralty Trilogy Group for use in Harpoon 5.

Courtesy @Torger78 on Twitter

Feature image courtesy @Naval_Graphics on Twitter

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2022 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0