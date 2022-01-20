UnBoxingDay ~ A real page turner in Waterloo Solitaire from Worthington Publishing via @ADragoons

RockyMountainNavy, 20 January 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay If there is one thing you can depend on in wargaming, it’s that you will find a wargame on the …#UnBoxingDay ~ A real page turner in Waterloo Solitaire from Worthington Publishing
Wargaming, Boardgaming, & Role Playing Games
RockyMountainNavy, 20 January 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay If there is one thing you can depend on in wargaming, it’s that you will find a wargame on the …#UnBoxingDay ~ A real page turner in Waterloo Solitaire from Worthington Publishing