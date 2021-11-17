WargameWednesday – Battling the “office-al” bureaucracy with Gettysburg (@markherman54, @RBMStudio1, 2018) [mentions @role4initiative]

This week my “office-al” game was Mark Herman’s Gettysburg (C3i Magazine Nr. 32, 2018). I chose this game partially because of the small footprint (a single 11″x17″ mapsheet) and low counter density. I also chose the game because one of my coworkers is deep into the Battle of Gettysburg as he had several ancestors at the battle.

Seeing that this is a Wargame Wednesday entry you can tell my play of Gettysburg went quickly. The game itself ended in a Union victory. Going into the last turn things looked bleak for the Union but the return of two Blown corps helped stiffen the Union lines and (barely) preserve a win.

More importantly, I got to show off Gettysburg to my coworker. He is NOT a gamer by any measure of the imagination. I stepped him through some of the game mechanisms and he was interested enough to seek out his own copy. No, I didn’t lend him mine because he has a history of “holding onto” loaned books.

I guess this “office-al” gaming is getting serious; I now keep my set of 15 Opaque Dark Grey with Lt Blue Numbers dice from Role4Initiative in the office “just in case.”