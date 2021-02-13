Boardgame Update – Scythe Complete Rulebook (@stonemaiergames, 2020)

Back in September 2020 I wrote about the arrival of my copy of Scythe Complete Rulebook and noted the efforts Stonemaier Games was taking to correct a “small” problem:

The massive undertaking of the Scythe Complete Rulebook, which combines all existing rules documents into one book, has resulted in an amazing resource for Scythe fans. To-date we have not found a single instance of a rules error impacting gameplay in the 136-page document.

Except in one section. The Automa rules need some work. I apologize for this and we take full responsibility. We believe these errors are large enough to justify a reprint.

The good news is that many of you don’t play using the Automa (solo mode), and may never reference this section of the rulebook. But if you use the Automa or plan to in the future, we will send you a new spiralbound Scythe Complete Rulebook for free.

Here’s what we’ll do. Simply fill out this form and we’ll send you another Scythe Complete Rulebook when it’s reprinted in a few months using the mailing address from your previous order. Just in case your address changes before we ship out the replacements, we’ll send an update with instructions on how to change your shipping address before we send out the reprinted rulebooks.

We’re currently running the Automa sections rulebook through some additional proofreading and will reprint it when we’re satisfied. We do not yet have an estimated date for when the reprint will be shipped, but we’re likely looking at early 2021.