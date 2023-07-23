TTRPG Roll 23-32 – Happy Birthday Traveller!

Yesterday was the 46th “birthday” of the Traveller roleplaying game (RPG).

I first discovered Traveller in late 1979 when I found the boxed set of Little Black Books in Fascination Corner, a small FLGS (before there was such a thing as FLGS) in the upper level of Southglenn Mall in southeast Denver.

APR 15 1979 Alex Habenicht, co-owner of Southglenn Mall’s ” Fascination Corner,” grew up playing board games with her brother, Ray. Credit: Denver Post (Denver Post via Getty Images)

AUG 5 1979 Games Players meet at Fascination Corner, Southglenn Mall, on Sunday afternoons. Credit: Denver Post, Inc. (Denver Post via Getty Images)

I’m not in either of the photos above as I was a bit younger (at the time) than those seen. But to answer @mangozoid’s question far above, the maths in Traveller didn’t scare me but instead drew me in. In school I was bored…I was having a hard time seeing how math was relevant to my life. In my gaming world, however, maths were essential. From computing travel time or vectors in Traveller to “accounting” in Star Fleet Battles (S.V. Cole, Task Force Games, 1979) to understanding armor thickness in Panzer (Jim Day, Yaquinto, 1979), math was brought to life—and it excited me. Learning the math behind roleplaying games and wargames invested me in the games; I felt as if I was part of the game and not just a passive receiver of information.

That active engagement in learning in part explains why these days I tend to be a “systems analyst” when it comes to roleplaying games. That is, I tend to “analyze” the core game mechanisms and try to discover how they communicate the “physics” of the particular setting. This may also explain why heavily narrative RPGs don’t resonate with me. To be clear, I am not saying I dislike narrative games but instead I enjoy what I call blended RPG systems. To me, blended RPG system are like the Cortex System or Genesys (powering the Fantasy Flight Games’ Star Wars RPG) or the Year Zero Engine from Free League Publishing that powers Twilight: 2000 4th Edition and ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game as well as the Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game; each of these systems has strong narrative elements but still relies on a die-roll mechanism—often with thoughtful mathematical analysis behind it—to introduce chance into the resolution system.

Happy birthday, Traveller. You have been with me most of my life and I fully expect our gaming journey will continue until the end. You started me on the path of learning and have kept me there ever since. RockyMountainNavy, 23 July 2023

Feature image courtesy retrogameon.com. Yes, I had an early TI-30 calculator that I used more for Traveller than I ever did in school.

The opinions and views expressed in this blog are those of the author alone and are presented in a personal capacity. They do not necessarily represent the views of U.S. Navy or any other U.S. government Department, Agency, Office, or employer.

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0