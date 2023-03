I have a working title for my homebrew roleplaying game covering the Gerry Anderson TV series U.F.O. and Space: 1999. I have also decided to take the plunge and use Free League Publishing’s Year Zero Engine (System Reference Document v0.9) as licensed under the Free League Tabletop License.

